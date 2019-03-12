Express, Inc. (EXPR) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 215.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

In related news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

