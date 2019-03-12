Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Holdings Raised by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,929,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,405 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,520.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,881,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,047,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 164,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,257 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $1,793,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.03, for a total transaction of $2,376,436.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,438 shares of company stock worth $18,341,141. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $162.58 and a 52 week high of $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

