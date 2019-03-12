Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.65

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 6840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

