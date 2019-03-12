Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FXPO. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.50) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.90 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe acquired 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £6,296.34 ($8,227.28).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

