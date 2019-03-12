Fetch Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00005705 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $22.32 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $657.91 or 0.16814676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00046946 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001493 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

