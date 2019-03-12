Financial Review: Aly Energy Services (ALYE) versus Aircastle (AYR)

Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) and Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aly Energy Services and Aircastle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aly Energy Services -5.72% -4.99% -2.71% Aircastle 27.77% 12.57% 3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aly Energy Services and Aircastle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.16 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A Aircastle $890.35 million 1.65 $247.91 million $3.17 6.18

Aircastle has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Aircastle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Aircastle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aircastle has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aly Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Aircastle pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aircastle has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aly Energy Services and Aircastle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Aircastle 1 3 2 0 2.17

Aircastle has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Aircastle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aircastle is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Summary

Aircastle beats Aly Energy Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

