Financial Review: Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) versus HANG LUNG PROPE/S (HLPPY)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Maui Land & Pineapple does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 20.02 $10.90 million N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.44 billion 7.60 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple 6.80% 2.48% 1.70% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company is also involved in property leasing; apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

