Financial Review: Nokia Oyj (NOK) & AG&E (AGNU)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 3 0 8 0 2.45 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nokia Oyj and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.65 billion 1.30 -$401.54 million $0.27 22.74 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj -1.58% 8.03% 3.16% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AG&E does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats AG&E on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic and CommScope Holding Company, Inc.; and strategic alliance with Infosys. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, American Gaming & Electronics, Inc., distributes parts, and repairs and services gaming equipment to casinos in the United States. It offers LCD displays, and gaming supplies and components. The company was formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation and changed its name to AG&E Holdings, Inc. in October 2014. AG&E Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Hammonton, New Jersey.

