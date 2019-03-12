First Merchants (FRME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRME. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FRME traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,317. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.40 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 32.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Terry L. Walker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,101 shares of company stock valued at $38,966. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Merchants by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Merchants by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

