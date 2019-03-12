First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.94. 29,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,329. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.93.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

