First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (FEO)

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

