Flinton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 829,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $1,389,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

