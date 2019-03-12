Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,018 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,284,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

