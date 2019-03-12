Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NFG stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

