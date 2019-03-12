Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,601,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

