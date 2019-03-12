FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in FMC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $2,570,856.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $94.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $118.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,523. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/fmc-corp-fmc-shares-sold-by-foresters-investment-management-company-inc.html.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.