FMC (FMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.58.

FMC opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. FMC has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro purchased 3,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $251,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,275.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in FMC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in FMC by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

