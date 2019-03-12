Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 212,300 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,513,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,365 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,311,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $111,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,118. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

