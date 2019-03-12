Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 22,700 Shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 1.09% of Travelport Worldwide worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TVPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 37,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.28. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $20.00 to $15.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Travelport Worldwide Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

