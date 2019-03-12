FormFactor (FORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor continues to suffer from secular decline in the PC market. Further, sluggish demand for DRAM and Flash product lines is an overhang. Additionally, the company’s exposure to the adverse effects of extreme pricing pressure in the semiconductor industry remain major concerns. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Nevertheless, FormFactor’s increasing focus on the Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, solid probe card demand in both Foundry and Logic markets remain a major positive. However, the nature of the business necessitates long lead times and customer concentration, which are headwinds.”

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FormFactor by 21.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,945,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.