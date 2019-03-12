Fort L.P. Increases Stake in Service Co. International (SCI)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 323,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $13,476,482.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,835,937.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,074.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,316,230 shares of company stock worth $54,840,899 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

