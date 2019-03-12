Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Fort L.P. cut its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for 1.1% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Valvoline worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 403,084 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

