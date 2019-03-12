Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $37.84 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

