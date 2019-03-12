FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

