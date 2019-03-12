Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. Fusion Telecommunications International has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Fusion Telecommunications International worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

