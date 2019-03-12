FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s (OTCMKTS:FVCB) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 13th. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $35,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth about $8,701,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth about $5,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth about $3,364,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

