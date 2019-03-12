FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$45.00 price objective on Spin Master in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Shares of TOY opened at C$39.66 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$34.93 and a 12-month high of C$59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

