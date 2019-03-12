FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Reduced by Svb Leerink

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Svb Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 19,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $33,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,705 shares of company stock valued at $62,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ardelyx by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

