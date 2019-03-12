Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gain Capital worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,171,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,497,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Gain Capital stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-shares-sold-by-quinn-opportunity-partners-llc.html.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.