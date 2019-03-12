GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

