Gartner Inc (IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce $969.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $959.70 million and the highest is $982.70 million. Gartner reported sales of $963.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Gartner has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,082.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $13,023,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,141,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

