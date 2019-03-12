General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 218,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,262,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.93. 14,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

