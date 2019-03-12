GetBusy (GETB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.06

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.06 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 25663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of GetBusy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on the stock.

GetBusy Company Profile (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

