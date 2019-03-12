GeyserCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,619.00 and $0.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,021,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,109 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

