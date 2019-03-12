Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $701,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 68.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.61). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $1,238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $91,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $8,411,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

