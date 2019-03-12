Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $910,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,054,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $430,075,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-invests-910000-in-murphy-oil-co-mur-stock.html.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil. The company was founded by Charles H.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.