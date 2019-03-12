Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in PTC Inc (PTC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of PTC opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $4,148,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,952 shares of company stock worth $13,254,038. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

