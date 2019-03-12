Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,138. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

