GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.73) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In other news, insider Victoria Whyte purchased 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.59), for a total value of £142,675.28 ($186,430.52). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,144.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

