Global Partners LP (GLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) will report $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. Global Partners posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

GLP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 124,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $642.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.96. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,414,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

