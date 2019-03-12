Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Short Interest Update

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,329,581 shares, an increase of 0.3% from the February 15th total of 2,322,574 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

