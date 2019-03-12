Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Raised by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after buying an additional 710,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,062,000 after buying an additional 466,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.54.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.38. 273,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

