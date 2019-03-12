GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Mohawk Industries makes up approximately 3.2% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 504.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $987,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,173.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

NYSE MHK opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $253.55. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/goodhaven-capital-management-llc-invests-4-01-million-in-mohawk-industries-inc-mhk.html.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.