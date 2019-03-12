Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GT. Longbow Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

GT stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Werner Geissler bought 35,000 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $932,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

