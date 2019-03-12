Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,072.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/granite-construction-inc-gva-holdings-cut-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.