Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 78,492 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,492 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,911,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $71,602,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 51.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,640,000 after purchasing an additional 765,193 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,434,000 after purchasing an additional 638,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

