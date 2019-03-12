Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 56,781 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.58% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,145,000 after acquiring an additional 123,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,026,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

