GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,705 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 117,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $397,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $33,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $590,713. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATY opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $155.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,705 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/gsa-capital-partners-llp-buys-shares-of-18705-cathay-general-bancorp-caty.html.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.