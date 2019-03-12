GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $684,000 in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,402,000 after acquiring an additional 351,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $154,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,962.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

