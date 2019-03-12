Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.94. 327,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $107,033.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,562. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

